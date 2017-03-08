Mistrial declared in case of priest accused of rape Read Story KIII Staff
A Bee County jury could not decide whether a priest raped a teen girl at her grandparents' Beeville area home back in 2011. State District Judge Starr Bauer declared a mistrial Friday in the aggravated sexual assault trial against Stephen Dougherty.
