March sales tax rebate to Beeville shows increase

It was the first good news on the sales tax front since activity in the Eagle Ford Shale oil field began shutting down drilling rigs because of a steep decline in the price of crude oil. According to the latest report from the office of State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the city's rebate earlier this month came to $267,609.52.

