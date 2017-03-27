March sales tax rebate to Beeville shows increase
It was the first good news on the sales tax front since activity in the Eagle Ford Shale oil field began shutting down drilling rigs because of a steep decline in the price of crude oil. According to the latest report from the office of State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the city's rebate earlier this month came to $267,609.52.
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spring fest Sux
|22 min
|JPA
|26
|wiggles and giggles the best place in town
|26 min
|Melissa
|5
|child day care
|2 hr
|anyone
|4
|Rechelle Johnson
|2 hr
|yuck
|5
|Bella constante
|2 hr
|The truth
|7
|F and Js
|2 hr
|Trr
|12
|Chele
|2 hr
|Aint that so
|4
