MammoMobile returns to Beeville March...

MammoMobile returns to Beeville March 16, 22

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Countywide

Radiology Associates' MammoMobile is rolling into Beeville once again. The company's new mobile breast imaging center will stop two times in March to offer state-of-the-art 3D mammogram exams to any and all women who qualify.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Felix Castillo 1 min Frank 3
Zumba Fat Esly 1 min Jojo 2
Crystal leigh Santellana morin de luna 23 min Annie 1
Dog on e Anderson st 52 min MeVsU 2
Tyler trailer park 2 hr Jackie 9
guys with moobs acting tough lol 3 hr Space Ghost Coast... 7
Up n down 3 hr Kodak Black 3
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC