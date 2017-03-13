MammoMobile returns to Beeville March 16, 22
Radiology Associates' MammoMobile is rolling into Beeville once again. The company's new mobile breast imaging center will stop two times in March to offer state-of-the-art 3D mammogram exams to any and all women who qualify.
