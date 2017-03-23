Live Oak County pledges its support to two bills authored by Sen. Zaffirini
Live Oak County's efforts to protect drinking water from potential contamination from landfills could be getting some muscle from Austin. County Judge Jim Huff, following the Monday, March 13 commissioners court meeting, said the commissioners voted to approve a resolution in support of legislation that protects drinking water in the Choke Canyon Reservoir - a source of drinking water for cities including Three Rivers, Mathis, Beeville and Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynn and Arlene
|2 min
|Aye
|3
|Dumbas*
|17 min
|Warren moon
|5
|im with your wife when you leave
|18 min
|Warren moon
|4
|Gilbert punk btch
|19 min
|Warren moon
|2
|Who's wayo I heard he run the street
|1 hr
|The Shell Spot
|48
|Katja threes a crowd
|1 hr
|Busted
|9
|Jason cano
|1 hr
|Really
|4
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC