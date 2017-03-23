Live Oak County pledges its support to two bills authored by Sen. Zaffirini

Live Oak County's efforts to protect drinking water from potential contamination from landfills could be getting some muscle from Austin. County Judge Jim Huff, following the Monday, March 13 commissioners court meeting, said the commissioners voted to approve a resolution in support of legislation that protects drinking water in the Choke Canyon Reservoir - a source of drinking water for cities including Three Rivers, Mathis, Beeville and Corpus Christi.

