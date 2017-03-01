Liederkranz German men's choir to perform March 5 at college
The San Antonio Liederkranz German Men's Choir will present the Beeville Concert Association's next program Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. at the Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium at Coastal Bend College. Celebrating their 125th anniversary this year, the 50-plus member all-men's choir was established in 1892 by the German Catholic immigrant congregation that had built St. Joseph Church 20 years earlier.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC