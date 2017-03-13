Jury deadlocks after 9 hours

Jury deadlocks after 9 hours

Tuesday Mar 14

The judge in the aggravated sexual assault trial of Stephen Dougherty declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week. After declaring the mistrial, District Judge Starr Bauer said the date of a new trial probably would be June 12. The judge in the aggravated sexual assault trial of Stephen Dougherty declared a mistrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict last week.

