Judges calls for expert to study economic development

Members of the Bee Development Authority board voted to table an agenda item Thursday calling for a joint meeting between them and a subcommittee of Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation members. One item for discussion, if the meeting had been approved, was a $50,000 grant to the BDA to advertise the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.

