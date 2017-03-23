Judges calls for expert to study economic development
Members of the Bee Development Authority board voted to table an agenda item Thursday calling for a joint meeting between them and a subcommittee of Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation members. One item for discussion, if the meeting had been approved, was a $50,000 grant to the BDA to advertise the Chase Field Industrial and Airport Complex.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TDCJ female employee blowing inmates
|1 hr
|lol
|1
|mario benavidez
|2 hr
|fyi
|10
|Smock for women at TDCJ (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Laura
|13
|LaToya
|9 hr
|Stop
|6
|Raven and Aaron
|10 hr
|Max kellerman
|4
|Jacob Suniga
|10 hr
|Max kellerman
|3
|BABY mommas NOT MOTHERS
|11 hr
|Friend
|12
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC