Grand jury indicts murder suspect

Bee County grand jurors returned a first degree felony indictment on a murder charge against a 29-year-old Beeville man. Beeville Police Department investigators alleged that the defendant, Jacob Lee Rivas, stabbed a local man to death with a knife during an incident on Aug. 23, 2016.

