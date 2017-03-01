Grand jurors indict suspect in air conditioner theft case
A local man faces a possible 20-year prison sentence for allegedly taking a window air conditioner from a home in 2015. Bee County Grand Jury members returned a second degree felony indictment on James David Moreno on a charge of burglary of a habitation when they met on Feb. 7. a Jacob Garcia on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a second degree felony.
