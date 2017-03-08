Grand jurors indict seven on minor drug offenses
Bee County grand jurors returned seven indictments naming persons who had been accused of committing state jail felonies when they met on Feb. 7. State jail felonies are the lowest level of felony crimes in Texas. Persons found guilty of committing state jail felonies can be sentenced to up to two years in a state jail facility and fined up to $10,000.
