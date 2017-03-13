Governor appoints county judge to juvenile justice board
Stephanie Moreno was one of five appointed by the Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. Moreno, shown here at a recent commissioners court meeting, serves as the Bee County judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lorraine garza
|15 min
|estrada
|3
|Kristal Salazar shes been on my mind
|23 min
|Pat
|3
|Shame
|34 min
|Peter cotton tail
|4
|Why I will not buy from ford
|38 min
|LOL
|5
|Ashley buckmaster
|1 hr
|just curious
|1
|Chris Jordan
|2 hr
|Space Ghost Coast...
|6
|Looking for a black male well hung
|3 hr
|halfofbeeville
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC