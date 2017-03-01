First steps taken to restructure schools
Beeville school trustees listen as Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig explains the restructuring process and background for the grade levels at each campus. Beeville school Superintendent Dr. Marc Puig received approval Wednesday evening to beginning planning new grade configurations for next year.
