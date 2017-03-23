County shreds ton of unneeded paperwo...

County shreds ton of unneeded paperwork clearing out jail

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Ken Haggard gives his $17,500 recommendation for the removal of asbestos from the old jail. The building, once full of old paperwork, will soon become county offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kaddie Garza 8 min Brianna_ 7
Raceen camareno 13 min Lok 4
Jessica montez 14 min Fed up 3
Tina Marie 18 min 4real 3
Golden chick 34 min Jaramillo 6
Emily compos 1 hr 4real 26
Who's wayo I heard he run the street 1 hr CSL Plasma 45
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,766,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC