Council makes BEIC board appointments, receives report on BPD racial profiling program
City Council members voted 4-1 Tuesday night to reappoint Darryl Martin to the Beeville Economic Improvement Corporation board when they met Tuesday at City Hall. Mayor David Carabajal said the city has not been in compliance with the way the board is supposed to be operated and he wanted to change that.
