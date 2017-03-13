Community Chorus to host talent show

The Beeville Community Chorus will present its 14th annual Talent Show on Saturday, March 25, at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 715 N. St. Mary's St. Several members of the chorus will sing songs of a western flair from western type of Broadway shows like "Oklahoma," "Paint Your Wagon," "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and "Calamity Jane." A men's quartet will perform two favorite and well-known songs, "High Noon" and "Yellow Rose of Texas."

