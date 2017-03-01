City to begin fining residents putting trash toters on curb too early or out too long
Putting Republic Services garbage and trash toters on the curb too early or taking them from the curb too late is about to get expensive in Beeville. The City Council voted to amend its solid waste ordinance when the body met Tuesday at City Hall to present residents from leaving the blue containers at the curb too long.
