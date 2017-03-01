City to begin fining residents puttin...

City to begin fining residents putting trash toters on curb too early or out too long

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Countywide

Putting Republic Services garbage and trash toters on the curb too early or taking them from the curb too late is about to get expensive in Beeville. The City Council voted to amend its solid waste ordinance when the body met Tuesday at City Hall to present residents from leaving the blue containers at the curb too long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
only God 6 min Smdh 3
Desiree Rivas 25 min Bored 2
Plush hair lounge vs shear envy 27 min Excited 4
Ciara Giojri Benavides Castaneda 31 min Seriously 5
Sandra salinas from St Benedict's 1 hr Pettus 4
Ronald joseph rincon 1 hr Jason 1
Brenda garcia cano 1 hr Trailer park 8
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bee County was issued at March 02 at 9:00AM CST

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,889 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC