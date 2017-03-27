Brass quintet program to include baroque, contemporary, '60s ensemble

The Corpus Christi Brass Quintet will present the next program for the Beeville Concert Association Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium. The CCBQ will perform a musical potpourri of brass pops, including '60s music; early brass music, from the Renaissance and Baroque masters; contemporary modern brass; and patriotic music.

