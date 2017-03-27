Brass quintet program to include baro...

Brass quintet program to include baroque, contemporary, '60s ensemble

The Corpus Christi Brass Quintet will present the next program for the Beeville Concert Association Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at the Coastal Bend College Gertrude R. Jones Performing Arts Auditorium. The CCBQ will perform a musical potpourri of brass pops, including '60s music; early brass music, from the Renaissance and Baroque masters; contemporary modern brass; and patriotic music.

