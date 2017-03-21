BISD takes look at new schoolhouses
Eddie Salazar, Darryl Martin and Orlando Vasquez listen as architects explain the look and feel of a modern school. The trustees have bated around the idea of building new.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rechelle Johnson
|5 min
|Big Girl
|1
|UFO sightings
|9 min
|Visitors
|1
|Beeville Whataburger
|11 min
|Kim
|1
|Ashley Avalos Hernandez
|13 min
|Randy
|2
|Irma dominguez
|18 min
|Pence Pence
|2
|only God
|19 min
|Pence Pence
|11
|Why it get deleted?
|28 min
|Wow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC