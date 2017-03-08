Basic Motorcycle Safety Course to ride at CBC
A Basic Motorcycle Safety Course will take place at Coastal Bend College on Saturday, March 25. The cost of the course is $235 and the course is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Prospective students should note that the course must have a minimum of four students for the course to take place. The maximum number of students that will be accepted into the course is eight.
