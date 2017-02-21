Woman escapes house as flames spread

Woman escapes house as flames spread

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Countywide

Firefighters with the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department work their way around items that had been stacked up and stored in a carport to get to a burning pickup truck at a house fire on Colony Road east of Normanna Thursday afternoon. A member of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department wears a Scott Air Pack to be able to breathe in heavy smoke at a house fire Thursday afternoon on Colony Road East of Normanna.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roman Gaona I'm Horny but not desperate! 10 min YYC 1
Becky Gaona 57 min La Bruja Deserey 4
Pantry's 1 hr Honey Bo Bo 12
PHAT vs FAT 1 hr Lol 8
What happened to Tanner Ham topix 1 hr Bugsy Siegel 5
John Garza (Jan '13) 1 hr Bugsy Siegel 3
Cynthia delbosque 1 hr Luck of the irish 4
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC