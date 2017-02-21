Wednesday fire
Firefighters were unsure what ignited the grass in front of a home in the 500 block of North Avenue D. Wednesday just before 2 p.m. One of the firefighters who responded said it could have been started by a tossed cigarette or a spark from an electrical transformer at the top of a power pole at the corner. Firefighters were on the scene seconds after the call came in to the Beeville Police Department.
