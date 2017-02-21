Wednesday fire

Wednesday fire

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Countywide

Firefighters were unsure what ignited the grass in front of a home in the 500 block of North Avenue D. Wednesday just before 2 p.m. One of the firefighters who responded said it could have been started by a tossed cigarette or a spark from an electrical transformer at the top of a power pole at the corner. Firefighters were on the scene seconds after the call came in to the Beeville Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Abortion Queens deleted 1 min myownproblems 9
Maggie mkinney 5 min Bugsy Siegel 4
Ram Garza Sr 43 min moya 5
Joseph Martinez 46 min Softball3 1
Darian Reese 1 hr Softball3 3
Still going to jail 1 hr Terry 5
MEXICANS bye bye perros (Jan '16) 2 hr Lol 16
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC