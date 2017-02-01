Waydale Jones Signs With Wake Forest
Dave Clawson secured the verbal commitment of Waydale Jones one week ago and today the wide receiver made it official. Waydale Jones, a 6'4" wide receiver out of Beeville, Texas, verbally committed to Wake Forest on Wednesday evening.
