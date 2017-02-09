War horses ride into town

War horses ride into town

The real horse cavalry may be a thing of the past for the U.S. military, but the idea of veterans finding help from the equine species has never disappeared. That was the message delivered to local veterans by Gary Llewellyn, a representative of the War Horses for Veterans organization.

