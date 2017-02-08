Texas Mile revs up for first race 18 ...

Texas Mile revs up for first race 18 minutes ago

Read more: The Victoria Advocate

A car billows white smoke after revving its engine while approaching the start line at the Texas Mile in Beeville. Shannon and Jay Matus founded a race that has become celebrated for its high speed thrills to help keep street racers off highways - The Texas Mile.

