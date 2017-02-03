Smithers-Crump brings nature to foref...

Smithers-Crump brings nature to forefront in BAM exhibit

Friday Feb 3

Lois Downing, pictured here with BISD Superintendent Marc Puig, was all smiles after she was announced as the first place winner in the A.C. Jones Art Contest at the Beeville Art Museum with her entry "Ocean Shell" . Artist Margaret Smithers-Crump stands in front of her piece "Gathering" as she gives a lecture on her works now on display at the Beeville Art Museum.

