Resolution against waste management landfill dropped

The city council has decided to cancel their proposed resolution to join the city of Corpus Christi in battling San Antonio-based Petro Waste Environmental LP over a landfill site planned to be built in Three Rivers. City Manager mike Barerra said at a previous meeting that the problem Live Oak, McMullen, Bee and San Patricio County have with the project is that if a leak or spill were to occur from the landfill, it could drain down and not only affect drinking water for Three Rivers, Beeville and George West, but also Lake Corpus Christi and Mathis residents.

