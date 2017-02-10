Possible life sentence for Mathis man
A 46-year-old Mathis man faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of a first degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. Although the offense normally is a second degree felony, Bee County Grand Jury members voted to enhance the charge to a higher degree when they returned a true bill on the defendant on Jan. 5. Ernest Mendez was charged with the offense after investigators alleged that he entered the residence of a Beeville man on March 10, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desiree Rivas
|5 min
|Family
|3
|Jimmy Joe
|57 min
|lol
|6
|YOUR NOT married!!!!
|1 hr
|MasValeSola
|1
|Krisslynn Arismendez
|1 hr
|Not the father
|4
|Kasmira
|1 hr
|Family
|14
|Matt and venn
|2 hr
|Guess who
|6
|Chana martinez
|4 hr
|Disgusted
|18
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC