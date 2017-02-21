Pluses & minuses of math class audit
Lack of homework, students missing class and teachers having to pay for their own classroom supplies are just a sampling of the issues shown in a recent Beeville school district audit. "The recommendations are a result of a larger systemic problem," said Dr. Marc Puig, BISD superintendent.
