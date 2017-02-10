Pay it forward: South Texas Children'...

Pay it forward: South Texas Children's Home Ministries Family Counseling

23 hrs ago

South Texas Children Home Ministries recently opened a counseling office at First Baptist Church of Beeville. Other nearby offices include locations in Corpus Christi, Victoria, Stockdale and a new office in Pleasanton that will open in early February.

