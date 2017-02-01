NWS: Southeast Bexar County hit by de...

NWS: Southeast Bexar County hit by dense fog in area of major

As many as five separate accidents involving up to 20 cars caused major traffic delays Wednesday morning on the Southeast Side, according to authorities, and visibility looks to be a factor in the pileup. With visibility in Southwest Bexar County at about a quarter mile Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory around 6:45 a.m. that extended to 9 a.m. Eric Platt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Southeast Bexar County was affected the most, with dense fog stretching from about Interstate 35 down to the Alice and Beeville areas in South Texas, an expanse of about 90 miles.

