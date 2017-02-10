Mathis man faces possible life sentence as result of enhanced home burglary indictment
A 46-year-old Mathis man faces up to life in prison if he is convicted of a first degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation. Although the offense normally is a second degree felony, Bee County Grand Jury members voted to enhance the charge to a higher degree when they returned a true bill on the defendant in January.
