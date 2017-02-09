MammoMobile rolling into city for thr...

MammoMobile rolling into city for three more dates in February

20 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

After a successful first date in mid-January, Radiology Associates' MammoMobile is rolling into Beeville again in February for three more dates. The company's new mobile breast imaging center will be offering state-of-the-art 3D mammogram exams to women who qualify.

Beeville, TX

