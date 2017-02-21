Making restrooms safe again

Making restrooms safe again

However, the announcement on Wednesday that his administration had ended federal protection for transgender students that required schools to allow them to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities was hailed by the majority of Texans. Citing states' rights, the Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that had been issued by the Obama administration last May, according to the Associated Press story in Thursday's San Antonio Express-News.

