JSL says flamingo - flocking' season has just started

Lucinda and Daniel Linares, new owners of The Lodge at Shorty's Place, were the first victims to be "flocked" Tuesday as plastic, pink flamingos invaded the city again this year. Fortunately, for the Linareses, the professional team of flamingo eradicators from the Beeville Chapter of the Junior Service League were quick to respond and rid the business of the pesky flock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.