Indicted defendant has long list of previous theft charges throughout South Texas
In each indictment the charge was enhanced to a third degree felony after investigators began finding previous convictions on theft charges over several years in courts throughout South Texas. In the first indictment, the defendant, Robert Allen Boyden Jr., was charged with theft, enhanced to a state jail felony and then enhanced to a third degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pantry's
|34 min
|Julz
|1
|Becky Gaona
|52 min
|El quete
|2
|Man hit crossing U.S. 59 West (Jun '11)
|2 hr
|Luck of the irish
|9
|Darian Reese
|2 hr
|Luck of the irish
|5
|Robert Ybarra
|2 hr
|Luck of the irish
|2
|I really hate this town
|8 hr
|sadnow
|45
|Joseph Martinez
|10 hr
|Yupyup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC