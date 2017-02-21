How dark?... Fifty Shades Darker
There was plenty of selfie-taking going on at the local premier of "Fifty Shades Darker" last week at Rio 6 Cinemas in Beeville before the doors opened. The line was mostly women but a few lovely ladies brought their menfolk along for the masquerade.
