Habitat invites community to first ho...

Habitat invites community to first home blessing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Countywide

After working on Saturdays for several months, the Bee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors is preparing to host a blessing of the first home at 707 N. Berry St. in Beeville on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. All pastors, priests and church leaders are invited to attend the informal ceremony as are all volunteers and interested community members. After working on Saturdays for several months, the Bee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors is preparing to host a blessing of the first home at 707 N. Berry St. in Beeville on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. All pastors, priests and church leaders are invited to attend the informal ceremony as are all volunteers and interested community members.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Robert Gaona 12 min Ruca 3
fetish 24 min El quete 2
Justin and Amanda Gonzales 24 min You will get deal... 4
Eva areola 1 hr Ugly 2
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr Defiant1 1,095
Veronica cortez rosemary gomez 3 hr Concerned citizen 16
Why so mad ashly 3 hr Concerned citizen 3
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,744 • Total comments across all topics: 278,760,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC