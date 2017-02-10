Habitat invites community to first home blessing

After working on Saturdays for several months, the Bee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors is preparing to host a blessing of the first home at 707 N. Berry St. in Beeville on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. All pastors, priests and church leaders are invited to attend the informal ceremony as are all volunteers and interested community members. After working on Saturdays for several months, the Bee County Habitat for Humanity board of directors is preparing to host a blessing of the first home at 707 N. Berry St. in Beeville on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. All pastors, priests and church leaders are invited to attend the informal ceremony as are all volunteers and interested community members.

