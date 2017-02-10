Habitat invitation
The first Bee County Habitat for Humanity home will be open Saturday morning for public viewing. A blessing of the home, at 707 N. Berry St. on Beeville's east side, will be hosted there at 10 a.m. and the entire community is invited, including pastors, priests and church leaders.
