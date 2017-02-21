Grand jury indicts drug suspect on first degree felony charge

A 34-year-old Beeville man who keeps getting arrested for possessing drugs and for illegally carrying a firearm faces a possible life sentence in prison. Daryl Howell was indicted by grand jurors on Feb. 7 on a first degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and the third degree charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

