Grand jury indicts drug suspect on fi...

Grand jury indicts drug suspect on first degree felony charge

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

A 34-year-old Beeville man who keeps getting arrested for possessing drugs and for illegally carrying a firearm faces a possible life sentence in prison. Daryl Howell was indicted by grand jurors on Feb. 7 on a first degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and the third degree charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Desiree Rivas 4 min Christina 7
Abortion Queens deleted 2 17 min Brenda 2
Tyler Trailer Park 1 hr Amber 18
Roman Gaona I'm Horny but not desperate! 1 hr Jennifer 3
Alyssa Medina 7 hr Smj361 1
Best Western 7 hr lmao 6
Guy took off his orange vest 7 hr Beebullies 19
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,108,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC