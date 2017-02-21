Grammy-nominated punk rockers ready to blast Beeville
Grammy-nominated punk rockers Green JellA will make their Beeville debut Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Piasano Ballroom, 200 W. Hefferman St. The New York based band is known for their animated video from the '90s "The Three Little Pigs" which featured crude lyrics and a cameo by Rambo.
