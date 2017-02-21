Grammy-nominated punk rockers ready t...

Grammy-nominated punk rockers ready to blast Beeville

Grammy-nominated punk rockers Green JellA will make their Beeville debut Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Piasano Ballroom, 200 W. Hefferman St. The New York based band is known for their animated video from the '90s "The Three Little Pigs" which featured crude lyrics and a cameo by Rambo.

Mardi Gras king 10 min Labruja 2
Hernandez 22 min WTF 9
Desiree Rivas 38 min Who me 8
i miss the lonely oil field wives . (Jun '15) 55 min IloveLonelyWives 39
Who's wayo I heard he run the street 1 hr Cecelia 2
Isreal Silva out and Sarah cantu 3 hr Jacob 10
Roman Gaona I'm Horny but not desperate! 3 hr Gross 8
