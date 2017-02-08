Garden Club will host table show next...

Garden Club will host table show next week

The Beeville Garden Club is getting ready to kick off its annual table show, and Texas Master Naturalist and Beeville Garden Club member Karen Benson will lead the first of three workshops at this year's event. All are invited to attend the show, which will be held Thursday and Friday next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the community room at First National Bank.

