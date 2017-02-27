Former NASA engineer, UT football player to speak at Texas Exes banquet

Dr. Tim Crain, aerospace engineer and former University of Texas Longhorn football player, will be the featured guest speaker at the Texas Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, March 1, at the Beeville Country Club, starting at 6:30 p.m. All UT exes, parents of students and friends of the University of Texas at Austin are invited to attend the dinner program with guest speakers and silent and live auctions benefiting the Texas Exes Bee County Chapter Scholarship Fund. Crain attended UT Austin from 1991-2000 after graduating as valedictorian from Lufkin High School in East Texas.

