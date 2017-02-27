Former NASA engineer, UT football pla...

Former NASA engineer, UT football player to speak at Texas Exes banquet

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Countywide

Dr. Tim Crain, aerospace engineer and former University of Texas Longhorn football player, will be the featured guest speaker at the Texas Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, March 1, at the Beeville Country Club, starting at 6:30 p.m. All UT exes, parents of students and friends of the University of Texas at Austin are invited to attend the dinner program with guest speakers and silent and live auctions benefiting the Texas Exes Bee County Chapter Scholarship Fund. Crain attended UT Austin from 1991-2000 after graduating as valedictorian from Lufkin High School in East Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
LaToya's Baby Daddy 15 min Christopher Briseno 28
Bella 24 min The truth 3
Jessica Collins 1 hr Dare 1
Chris is the name I believe? 1 hr Devil 2
dear 1 hr Devil 2
only God 2 hr sir 2
New in town - need answers. 2 hr new_to_bville 8
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,982 • Total comments across all topics: 279,208,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC