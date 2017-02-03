Former chief fell for lure of siren song

Recently-retired Chief of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department, Donnie Morris, right, receives a Lifetime Achievement Award from Chamber Board Member John Galloway, left, at the recent Bee County Chamber of Commerce banquet. Debbie and Mark Parsons receive the Citizen of the Year Award from Past Bee County Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Brian Schneider, right, at Thursday night's chamber banquet at the Beeville Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.