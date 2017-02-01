Firefighters respond to numerous mutual aid calls
Members of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department were called out to stop a wildfire on property located near the Garza East and West Units on State Highway 202 Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. Fire Chief Bill Burris said electrical lines on property across the street from the prison units caused a fire that spread out and damaged probably less than 50 acres on private property there.
