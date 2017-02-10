Fire destroys home

Fire destroys home

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Countywide

A member of the Beeville Volunteer Fire Department wears a Scott Air Pack to be able to breathe in heavy smoke at a house fire Thursday afternoon on Colony Road East of Normanna. A dispatcher had told firefighters minutes earlier that no one was in the house when the call was received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt and venn 9 min Yep yep 5
paula terry and family? 11 min Ur friend forever 6
Alexis Martinez 1 hr Haha 4
Cierra Keller 1 hr Eww 25
Real BBQ place 2 hr DoitYourself 14
Cierra keller 3 hr truth 2
Work 3 hr Good Luck 3
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,799,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC