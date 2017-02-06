Father seeking help after son killed ...

Father seeking help after son killed in wreck

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Countywide

Aidyn Gonzales is smiling here as he often was. He was killed Monday when the car he was in was hit in Corpus Christi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Felix castillo 2 min everyonegetalife 17
Allie camacho 4 min Curly bill 4
Robert Gaona 29 min Losers 7
uS MaRshals In Town 57 min Derek 13
hate this guy! Cooljoe 58 min If only your man ... 4
Irene Espinoza 1 hr Dumb 4
Looking for men in d down low 2 hr KennedyProud 34
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC