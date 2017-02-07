Donations continue to be collected fo...

Donations continue to be collected for SHS Matador Band trip to New York

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

The collection of donations continue today for Seguin High School's band trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City. Seguin Radio KWED on Monday launched its 5 Days of Giving Cash for Carnegie Campaign in hopes of helping the band reach the remaining $20,000 needed for the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Beeville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sally puga 33 min Dude 30
rey longoria 57 min Hell yea 4
Chele 1 hr Baby Momma Drama 2
Robert Gaona 1 hr Penny 2
Orange vest pushing girl in wheel chair 1 hr Educated black man 34
Keep deleting Beeville Athletes getting busted ... 1 hr Crazy people 3
Sandra salinas (Aug '15) 1 hr Go sandy 15
See all Beeville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Beeville Forum Now

Beeville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Beeville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Beeville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,483 • Total comments across all topics: 278,647,546

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC