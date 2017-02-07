Donations continue to be collected for SHS Matador Band trip to New York
The collection of donations continue today for Seguin High School's band trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City. Seguin Radio KWED on Monday launched its 5 Days of Giving Cash for Carnegie Campaign in hopes of helping the band reach the remaining $20,000 needed for the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Beeville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sally puga
|33 min
|Dude
|30
|rey longoria
|57 min
|Hell yea
|4
|Chele
|1 hr
|Baby Momma Drama
|2
|Robert Gaona
|1 hr
|Penny
|2
|Orange vest pushing girl in wheel chair
|1 hr
|Educated black man
|34
|Keep deleting Beeville Athletes getting busted ...
|1 hr
|Crazy people
|3
|Sandra salinas (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Go sandy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Beeville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC