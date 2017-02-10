CTE programs getting praise

CTE programs getting praise

Bret Baldwin, a representative for Straet Global Consulting, LLC, discussed the progress of the Career Technical Education programs within the district during the most recent Kenedy Independent School District board meeting. "The CTE programs are going well," noted Kenedy ISD superintendent Travis McClellan.

