County, GISD seek budget aid
Two of the main taxing entities in the county are facing a financial cliff in the years ahead and the heads of those two entities are asking the 85th Texas Legislature for help. Goliad County Judge, Pat Calhoun, testified before the Senate Finance Committee Thursday; Goliad Independent School District Superintendent Dave Plymale will make the same pilgrimage in less than a month to testify before the Senate Education Committee.
