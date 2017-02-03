County approves downtown Skidmore cel...

County approves downtown Skidmore cell tower

Saturday

Katie Deshetler, with Mobilitie, said that the company already had utility commission approval to place the new cell tower in the county right of way in Skidmore. The company agreed to pay the county $500 a year for use of the land.

